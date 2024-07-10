CSF drivers, vendors to get Philhealth coverage

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Select members of transport and vendor groups in the City of San Fernando will get free health insurance coverage from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation or PhilHealth.

The partnership between PhilHealth and the San Fernando City Pampanga Federation of PUV Transport Services, Inc., Pampanga Fernandino United Merchants and Traders Association, Inc., and the New Public Market Vendors and Traders Association, Inc. was signed during the blessing and inauguration of the agency's San Fernando Local Health Insurance Office (LHIO) along MacArthur Highway in Barangay San Agustin on Tuesday.

The partnership aims to provide selected members drivers ans vendors with free PhilHealth coverage under the Universal Health Care program.

The Philhealth emphasized the significance of the new San Fernando Local Health Insurance Office in providing support and awareness about the Universal Health Care program.