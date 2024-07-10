CSF drivers, vendors to get Philhealth coverage

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Select members of transport and vendor groups in the City of San Fernando will get free health insurance coverage from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation or PhilHealth.
The partnership between PhilHealth and the San Fernando City Pampanga Federation of PUV Transport Services, Inc., Pampanga Fernandino United Merchants and Traders Association, Inc., and the New Public Market Vendors and Traders Association, Inc. was signed during the blessing and inauguration of the agency's San Fernando Local Health Insurance Office (LHIO) along MacArthur Highway in Barangay San Agustin on Tuesday.
The partnership aims to provide selected members drivers ans vendors with free PhilHealth coverage under the Universal Health Care program.
The Philhealth emphasized the significance of the new San Fernando Local Health Insurance Office in providing support and awareness about the Universal Health Care program.
The agency recently announced increased benefits and other packages, which started last May 1, 2024.
These include Neonatal Sepsis P25,793 (from P11,700); Bronchial Asthma in Acute Exacerbation P22,488 (from P9,000); Breast Cancer P1.4 million (from P100,000); Whooping cough, Pertusis (Bordetella pertussis bacterium) ranging from P13,000 to P19,000; Severe Pneumonia P90,100; Heat Stroke or Exhaustion, P8,450; TB DOTS, P5,200; Outpatient HIV-AIDS Treatment, P39,000 per year; Animal Bite Treatment, P3,900; Maternity Care, P8,450; Normal Spontaneous Delivery, P6,500; Newborn Care, P3,835.
Other packages include Outpatient Hemodialysis 156 sessions per year; Chronic Kidney Disease Stage 5, P405,600 (from P234,000); Acute Ischemic Stroke P76,000 (from P28,000); Acute Hemorrhagic Stroke, P80,000 (from P38,000); High-Risk Pneumonia, P90,1000 (from P32,000); Outpatient Mental Health Package, P9,000 (general) and P16,000 (specialty); and PhilHealth’s Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment or GAMOT expanding coverage for medicines from current 21 to 53 medicines.
"With the full support from members, partners, educators, advocates, employers, healthcare providers, media, government and private partners, every Filipino will be ensured of financial risk protection and quality health care services under the UHC and PhilHealth programs," the agency said.