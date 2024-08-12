CSF Education Summit slated on August 22-23

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The city government, in partnership with the Multi-Sectoral Governance Committee (MSGC), is set to spearhead an Educational Summit on August 22 to 23, 2024.

The two-day event, to be held at Heroes Hall, is expected to gather around 350 participants.

Attendees will include officials of the Department of Education; teachers; representatives from Parent-Teacher Associations; Early Childhood Care and Development; student-leaders from public and private elementary; junior and senior high schools; and higher education institutions.

MSGC Co-Chairperson Sonia Soto said the summit aims to review the findings of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EdCom 2).

The participants are also expected to assess the relevance to the current state of education in the city.

“Based on the EdCom 2, we have a failed national education system. We want to assess the situation in the local level, and identify the actual problems and formulate the possible solutions,” Soto said.

After the summit, Soto said the MSGC Education Committee will submit a comprehensive report detailing the discussions, conclusions, and recommendations to Mayor Vilma Caluag.

Caluag said the summit is part of her administration’s commitment to enhance

the quality of education for the youth.

“As of now, so far so good tayo kasi ang mga estudyante natin naipaglalaban na natin at nananalo sa mga international competitions. Ang City College of San Fernando natin, from standard, ngayon ay Level 1 na tayo. Pero tayo gusto natin parati mag-strive for the better kaya kung may recommendations pa to improve, titignan at gagawin natin,” she said.

Caluag said she will review the recommendations and implement programs to address the identified problems.

“‘Yun naman ang purpose nitong summit at ang Office of the Mayor naman ay ready para sa kanilang recommendations,” she said.