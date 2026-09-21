CSF evacuees sent home despite flooded houses

Residents of Barangay San Pedro Cutud in the City of San Fernando, who had sought refuge at the Kayabe Evacuation Center (KPEC), were upset after being sent home despite reports that floodwaters in their homes remained as high as waist deep.

The evacuees stayed at the evacuation center in Barangay Lara after their houses were flooded due to heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon since August.

According to the evacuees, they were told to return home after being informed that floodwaters in their area had subsided to ankle-level.

Some evacuees were also reportedly asked to sign a waiver before leaving the evacuation center.

“Ura-urada pinauwi po kami eh wala pa kaming tutulugan dito sa bahay namin dahil mataas pa ang tubig,” said resident Myrna Bin.

Barangay San Pedro Chairwoman Filipina Dela Cruz said she was informed by the city government that the evacuees will be sent home.

The village official, however, said that she appealed for reconsideration as floodwaters remained high in several areas, particularly in the 23 hectares site.

“Na-coordinate naman po pero ang sabi ko mataas pa ang tubig. Sa barangay po kasi, puno pa ang mga evacuation centers namin. Kaya nakiusap po ako na huwag muna pauwiin dahil mataas pa ang tubig. Ang sabi ko po sa kanila, hihingi pa kami ng kaunting araw, eh hindi daw pwede,” Dela Cruz said.

She added that some evacuees were brought directly to their homes amid the heavy rain, causing them and their belongings to get wet.

Dela Cruz said at least 30 families are currently staying at the barangay hall compound, including a cancer patient.

She said the barangay took over in providing assistance to affected families, including those who opted to remain in their homes despite the flooding.

Meanwhile, the city government said the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) conducted validation and endorsed the evacuees to the barangay for monitoring and assistance prior to their return.

“Noong Setyembre 16, 18 pamilya o 70 indibidwal pa ang nasa KPEC at lima ang nagpahayag na nais nang umuwi basta may maayos na transportasyon. Isang sitio na lamang mula sa Barangay San Pedro ang may mga pamilyang nananatili kaya minabuti ng CSWDO na i-endorso sila sa barangay upang maipagpatuloy doon ang monitoring at pagtugon sa kanilang mga pangangailangan,” the city government said.

It added that families, which could not yet return home may temporarily stay at the barangay’s staging facility.

The local government said the CSWDO coordinates with and document evacuation centers across the city to ensure proper response and operations.