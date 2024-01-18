CSF exec withdraws proposed ordinance on security guards

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—City Councilor Reden Halili has withdrawn his proposed ordinance requiring all business establishments in the City of San Fernando to hire security guards.

“I will not pursue this ordinance anymore just to show support to the business sector. I will leave you the burden na in the near future, kapag may nangyari, hands-off na po ako dyan,” Halili said after a public hearing at the Heroes Hall on January 18, Thursday.

Halili is the city government’s Committee on Peace and Order chairman.

Earlier, Pampanga Chamber of Commerce (Pamcham) past president Rene Romero called the proposed ordinance as “anti-business.”

“This proposal is unfavorable for businesses, as not all require security guards. It is anti-business,” Romero said in a statement.

Romero said the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will be affected by the ordinance if passed.

He added that the city government should leave the decision of hiring security guards to the businesses.

Romero said business owners are best positioned to determine if their operations require such security measures.

Car dealer Marco Hizon echoed Romero’s sentiments saying that his business has not recovered yet from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic, wala kaming security guards. Hindi kami kumukuha ng guardya dahil negative pa rin po kami. Down trend ang crime so hindi proactive ang pagkuha ng guardya,” Hizon said during the hearing.

Pamcham past president and businessman Jim Jimenez said the business sector is willing to cooperate and work with the city government and police to maintain peace and order in the community.

Romero said City of San Fernando is one of the safest cities to conduct business in the country.

In a report during the hearing, city police officials reported that crime incidents in the city have decreased.