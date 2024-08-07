CSF eyes flood summit

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Multi-Sectoral Governance Council (MSGC) of San Fernando and the local government here are set to call for a flood summit.

During a meeting at Heroes Hall on Tuesday afternoon, MSGC member, former Mayor Oscar Rodriguez, said it is important to call for a summit to avert incidents in the likes of the July 25 and August 1 flooding which submerged most parts of the city after just about two hours of rain, disrupting traffic and businesses.

"We should call for a flood summit. Clustering of towns up and down [of San Fernando] should not be forgotten as it is important in finding resolutions to the city's flooding," said Rodriguez.

The Sagip Ilog project, implemented during Rodriguez"s term as mayor, is being planned to be revived by the current administration.

MSGC member and businessman Rene Romero said the private sector is ready to partner with the city government and other involved agencies to mitigate flooding in the city.

"The business sector is often hardest hit by flooding. We in the private sector are ready for a partnership and will support efforts against flooding in San Fernando," he said.

Romero recalled that during the term of Rodriguez, the city government would start working on drainage systems declogging, desilting, and cleaning of major waterways across San Fernando.

"I remember Mayor Oca and [departed] Levy P. Laus calling on Engr. Marni Castro to start working on drainage systems and anti-flood measures as early as March. He [Marni] coordinated with the DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) on the clean up, and it was effective. For so long a time, we have not experienced flooding in San Fernando," he said.

Romero added that it was important the city government find a lead convenor and "flood czar" in the likes of volunteer "Citizen Marni."

Mayor Vilma Caluag disclosed that the flood control masterplan for the city has been finished by the DPWH.

"We are just waiting for a budget as it would cost P1.8 billion, which the city government cannot provide. But we will continue to work with the MSGC, other government agencies, the private sector and concerned stakeholders on this," she said.

Recently, MegaWorld and the Provincial Government of Pampanga, headed by Governor Dennis Pineda, vowed to help in solving San Fernando's flooding problems.