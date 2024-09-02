CSF folks benefit from NHA People's Caravan

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The National Housing Authority (NHA) held its People’s Caravan at Northville 14 Resettlement in Barangay Calulut here recently.

The agency said the program is aimed to bring government services closer to the people.

The NHA has brought “government agencies and private sector services” in the event themed “Serbisyong Dala ay Pag-Asa”.

The project benefited some 1,838 residents who availed of various services provided by partner government agencies and private entities.

Some 36 public and private institutions participated in the event.

The NHA said that among the programs and services shared with the beneficiaries were a job fair, free medicines, medical and legal consultations, affordable vegetables and goods, free haircuts, and more.

“The program also included the awarding of Certificates of Appreciation to partner agencies for their contributions and cooperation with the NHA in delivering various services to the citizens,” the NHA said.

Former Board Member and Provincial Executive Assistant Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab, who represented Governor Dennis Pineda, thanked the NHA for the programs and support given to the people of Pampanga.

“Salamat sa ating National Housing Authority and General Manager Joeben Tai, dahil sa pagkakataong ito na ipadama sa mga Kapampangan ang hatid na serbisyo sa ating mga Cabalen. Isang pag-asa ang maisasakatuparan dahil sa mga