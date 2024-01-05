CSF folks provided livelihood starter kits

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — More than 100 residents of this capital city received livelihood assistance from the local government.

Mary Ann Biliwang, Public Employment Services Office head and Health and Social Services Focal Person; together with PESO and CSWDO personnel led the distribution of kits for massage therapy, bread and pastry making, beauty care, and wellness to the beneficiaries.

The starter kits were distributed after the beneficiaries underwent training on their chosen livelihood course.

The free training and livelihood program aims to provide sustainable income to indigent families in the city, Biliwang said.

She added that the city government, along with its partners, has been regularly offering livelihood training to Fernandinos to help them build their own microenterprises or services.