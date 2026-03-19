CSF gas station asked to explain irregular ops

The local government of San Fernando has directed a fuel service provider in the city to explain reported irregular operating hours following complaints from a group of residents.

In a letter dated March 17, 2026, City Administrator and Acting City Legal Officer Kristannico Abad ordered the unnamed establishment to submit a written explanation within 48 hours, detailing the reasons for its temporary closures and providing a copy of its official business hours.

The action was taken through the City Administrator’s Office and Business License and Permit Division after authorities received reports of inconsistent operations, particularly amid recent fluctuations in fuel prices.

Abad said the move is not meant to single out any business, but merely part of the city government's monitoring to ensure a stable and reliable fuel supply for residents.

The city government reminded all registered businesses to maintain transparent operations.

The local government warned that unexplained or frequent temporary closures, especially during peak hours, may disrupt essential services.

The City Administrator’s Office cited provisions under City Ordinance No. 2017-033, or the Revised Revenue Code and Market Code of the city, which authorizes the local government to review the business status of establishments that fail to meet their service obligations.