A 28-foot giant lantern crafted by five lantern makers from the City of San Fernando will light up in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

The giant parol will be unveiled at Island Pacific’s Santa Monica Boulevard branch as part of the Lunsod Lunsad Giant Lantern Caravan.

This is the second stop of the caravan following its recent debut in Las Vegas.

The local government said the lantern is a new creation of artisans Teddy Dizon Aguilar, Marlon Vital Tayag, Rowel Malig, Florante Parilla, and Jay Tungol, who have contributed to entries in the city’s annual Giant Lantern Festival (GLF) and its seasonal lantern displays.

This will be the second time a giant lantern is showcased at the Los Angeles branch. This year’s presentation features a larger 28-foot creation.

Now on its third year, the Lunsod Lunsad Giant Lantern Caravan aims to bring San Fernando’s lantern-making tradition to Filipino communities abroad while providing opportunities for local artisans and homegrown enterprises.

Aside from the lantern presentation, Mayor Vilma Caluag’s delegation, composed of city officials and department heads, also held engagements with Philippine consular representatives, Island Pacific executives, and Filipino community leaders.

The delegation met with Philippine Consul General in Los Angeles Adelio Angelito Cruz and Honorary Consul in Las Vegas Amie Belmonte to discuss concerns involving education, healthcare, social welfare, the rights of persons with disabilities, and employment.