CSF gov't beefs-up drive vs pertussis

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The city government here is intensifying its surveillance and response against pertussis disease.

Dr. Rowena Salas, head of City Health Office (CHO), said they have been conducting active case finding, surveillance, and assessment of various barangays in the city as early as March this year.

She added that the CHO is coordinating with the World Health Organization after their visit in the city on March 11, 2024.

"CHO has been publishing information, education, and communication campaigns about infection and other diseases through materials on various platforms and conducting lecture series with Barangay Health Workers to disseminate information on the disease," Salas said.

Since the surge of cases in the Philippines this year, the city registered one confirmed case of pertussis disease.

Jang Navarro, CHO's focal person for pertussis response, two-month-old baby from Bulaon Resettlement died due to pertussis disease on February 18, 2024.

She said five individuals who were identified as close contacts have completed 21-day monitoring and treatment.

"Adults were given azithromycin for 5 days and children 6 months and above were given co-trimoxazole for 14 days," Navarro said.

Navarro urged residents as well as those visiting or working in the city to follow hygiene and minimum health protocols to avoid getting infected by the disease.

"Practice frequent handwashing, cover mouth and nose with tissue or wipes when coughing or sneezing, wearing a facemask as much as possible," she said.