CSF gov't, DICT renew digital services pact

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The City Government of San Fernando and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on September 10, 2024 renewed their partnership on a digital services project.

Under the renewed memorandum of agreement, the two parties will collaborate on the implementation of e-government programs that will enhance and simplify the transactions of the government with the people.

The agreement aims to strengthen the city's free Wi-Fi program in public places, barangay facilities, and public schools.

The partnership is expected to result in savings of at least P90 million in expenses in 10 years for the city government.

The program is also seen to realize the LGU's vision of making San Fernando a Smart Sustainable City, by creating ease and improvements in the city’s services through digitalization.