CSF gov't extends deadline for business permit renewal

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The city government here has extended the deadline for the renewal of business permits until February 8, 2024.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan passed Resolution No. 2024-004 which provided additional time for business owners to secure their permits without surcharges or penalties.

The resolution also covered the extension of deadline for payment of Business Taxes, Fees, Charges.

The deadline extension was made by the local government following a low turnout in business permit renewals within the city.

The resolution cited that only 1,681 businesses in the city have paid their business permits, and 4,275 have applied for renewal.

This constitutes for a cumulative percentage of 13.6% out of the 12,380 establishments registered in the city, the resolution stated.

Through the extension of deadline, the city government gives business entities enough time to "prepare the necessary documents needed for the registration and/or renewal of their permits."

The move also seeks to attract potential investors and Fernandino business owners in order to boost the city's local economy, amidst the "continuous effect of the pandemic."

Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag thanked the city council for providing the relief for the business sector while vowing to continue creating programs to maintain San Fernando’s business-friendly practices.