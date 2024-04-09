CSF gov’t honors WW2 veterans

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The city government here yesterday paid tribute to the heroism of soldiers who served during World War II.

A wreath was offered at the Death March Memorial monument, situated in front of the Old Train Station in Barangay Sto. Niño, on the 82nd Araw ng Kagitingan to commemorate the sacrifices of war veterans.

This city played a key role in the Death March, as the San Fernando Train Station served as the end-point of the 105-kilometer ordeal of Filipino and American soldiers.

At the same train station, soldiers who survived the march were reportedly loaded onto train carts for transportation to Capas, Tarlac.

Mayor Vilma Caluag said the heroism and love for the Fernandino veterans helped shape the city and the nation to where it stands today.

"Ngayong araw, ating inaalay ang pagpupugay at pasasalamat sa mga beteranong Fernandinos na kasama ng mga sundalong Pilipino sa pakikipaglaban sa gyera, kung saan naipamalas ang kanilang tapang at pagmamahal sa bansa at sa mga Pilipino,” she said.