CSF gov't implements face mask policy anew

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- To keep its employees and the public protected against the influenza-like illnesses or ILI, the city government has implemented its "no face mask, no entry" policy in all facilities it runs beginning January 2, 2024.

On Monday, January 1, Mayor Vilma Caluag issued a memorandum about the policy.

She stated that "the City Government of San Fernando shall be implementing a policy regarding the mandatory use of face masks within the premises of CGSFP [City Government of San Fernando], where employees and clients are required to wear face masks upon entry and while inside city government premises."

No specific number of local ILI cases were cited in the advisory or from the City Health Office here.

But the memorandum said the implementation of the policy is due to the rising number of ILI cases.

It added that this is part of the city government's commitment to prioritize the health and safety of its employees and clients.

On May 2023, the city government strengthened adherence to minimum health protocols.

It implemented infection control policies, specifically the wearing of face masks in all its offices due to the then rising Covid-19 cases when CHO logged a total of 13 cases from May 1 to 4, and 66 cases in April 2023.

Last December, the Department of Health said that wearing face masks is still one of the most effective protections against ILI and respiratory ailments like pneumonia.

The agency cited in a report last month that ILI cases in the country reached 182,721 between January 1 and November 11 last year.

The increase however slowed down last month, with 10,242 cases logged, reflecting a 20 percent decrease in infections in the past two weeks.

The health department urged the public to wear masks when outdoors and inside hospitals and other enclosed public facilities.