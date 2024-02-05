CSF gov't opens health center

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The City Government of San Fernando on Sunday, February 4, opened its Super Health Center at the City Civic Center in Barangay San Isidro.

The launching of the health facility is a highlight of the month-long celebration "Kaganapan" 2024 or 23rd cityhood anniversary.

The event was themed "King Syudad kung Pakamalan, Alang Malalakuan, king Kaganapan Kayabe Tamu Ngan" (In my beloved city, no one is left behind. With Kaganapan, we are all included).

The blessing and opening of the Super Health Center was graced by Mayor Vilma Caluag and key city officials.

"As health is among the priority agenda of Mayor Vilma Caluag and in line with this year's theme anchored on inclusivity, the blessing and opening of the Super Health Center at the City Civic Center will is the highlight of Kaganapan 2024 among many other activities that celebrate the fulfillment of and accomplishments of San Fernando in the past 23 years," said Tourism Officer Ching Pangilinan.

The Department of Health said Super Health Centers, which the agency supervises, aim to bridge the country's existing rural health unit network to upper-level health facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and dialysis centers. etc.

Through this, local communities will now have access to diagnostic facilities, laboratories, X-ray and ultrasound, among others.

Super Health Centers also aim to decongest public hospitals by focusing its services on primary health cases or low-risk, less serious or uncomplicated cases.

The Super Health Center offers various health services, including x-ray, an animal bite clinic, Tuberculosis Directly Observed Therapy Short Course, dental, laboratory, pharmacy, immunization, family planning, and reproductive and wellness services.

The P10-million Super Health Center in this capital city will be operated by the City Health Office with free health services for Fernandinos with its own birthing station, dental office, and central laboratory.