CSF gov't recognized for tourism programs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The City of San Fernando has been recognized by the Department of Tourism (DOT) Central Luzon for its contributions in boosting the region's tourism industry.

At the DOT's Regional Recognition Ceremony for the Philippine Tourism Awards on October 30, 2024 at Clark Freeport, the city government here was recognized as Tourism Destination of the Year (city category).

San Fernando was also conferred the Pamana (living cultures destination) and Kalinaw (faith-based tourism destination) awards.

With the citations, the city will be the representative of Central Luzon under the three categories for this year's Philippine Tourism Awards.

Two popular San Fernando restaurants --- Everybody's Cafe and Susie's Cuisine --- were also nominated under the Tourism Pillar Award, while Bendix Hotel San Fernando was conferred the “Filipino Brand of Service Excellence Regional and Enterprise Trainers Recognition.”

The Philippine Tourism Awards has two major categories including the Philippine Tourism Pillar Awards, which is a special recognition program in celebration of DOT's 50th founding anniversary, honoring industry pioneers and institutions.

The second one is the Philippine Tourism Industry Awards, which is the periodic national recognition program for both the private and the public sector involved in the development and promotion of the Philippine tourism.

The DOT Central Luzon also announced the opening of the nomination for the third Tourism Recognition for Enterprises and Stakeholders or TRES Awards 2025, from November 4, 2024 to December 3, 2024.