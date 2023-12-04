CSF gov't starts 4-day compressed workweek

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The City Government of San Fernando has started its four-day compressed work week.

This is part of measures to alleviate traffic congestion, cut down on energy consumption, and implement flexible work arrangements based on guidelines set by the Civil Service Commission.

Under Executive Order No. 2023-066 issued by Mayor Vilma Caluag last month, all office-based transactions and services of the city government will be conducted from Mondays to Thursdays with longer periods -- 8 pm to 7 pm.

Frontline and emergency health and social welfare and development services personnel, as well as those involved in rescue and disaster response and maintenance of peace and order, in the city are excluded from the compressed work week.

The local government said the scheme is an anticipation of heavy volume of traffic in the city.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is set to repair the Dolores steel flyover and prohibit trucks and other heavy vehicles from using the Lazatin flyover along Jose Abad Santos Avenue here.

The DPWH, in a meeting with city government officials and traders in mid-November, proposed the re-routing of heavy vehicles to MacArthur Highway in the busy business district of Barangay Dolores going to Lazatin Boulevard and vice versa.

Parts of the proposed detour road along MacArthur Highway is now undergoing repair.

Heavy traffic is already being experienced by motorists with several business establishments airing their concerns on the negative effects the project has been causing.

Barangay Dolores is home to several banks, restaurants, motor vehicle repair shops and dealers, a hotel, several medical and dental clinics and places of worship.

Caluag said a technical working group has been created to conduct periodic evaluations to assess the impact and effectiveness of the compressed work week.

A truck ban along MacArthur Highway has been enforced by the city government starting December 4 as an added measure to alleviate traffic congestion.

The City Public Order and Safety Coordinating Office said the ban will cover eight-wheeler trucks weighing more than 4,500 kilograms.

This includes those carrying cargo, gravel and sand, and heavy vehicles such as tractors, trailers and haulers.

The truck ban will be effective from 6 am to 9, and 4 pm to 9 pm. (With a report from Princess Clea Arcellaz)