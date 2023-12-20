CSF gov't to enforce anti-mendicancy law

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — It may be the season of giving but the local government unit (LGU) said it will strictly enforce the anti-mendicancy law.

The LGU said the Anti-Task Force will intensify the implementation of the Presidential Decree 1563 and City Ordinance. No. 2016-024 during the holidays.

Both laws aim to eradicate widespread street begging and punish those who habitually give alms.

Individuals who will be caught giving alms may be fined with at least P3,000 to P5,000.

Mayor Vilma Caluag said the intensified operation seeks to ensure that public roads are safe for both motorists and pedestrians.

She urged those who want to extend help to coordinate with the City Social Welfare and Development Office so they can be coursed through the proper channels or institutions.