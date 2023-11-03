CSF gov't to gather new village execs on Nov 6

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The City Government of San Fernando, through its City Local Government Office, will gather newly elected barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairpersons for an orientation meeting on November 6, 2023, 2 pm at the Heroes Hall here.

The orientation will cover turnover activities, oath-taking Rites, assumption to office preparations, and governance matters such as budgeting and appointment of officials as mandated Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Memorandum Circular 2023-166 (Assumption of Office of the 2023 Elected Barangay and SK Officials).

On Thursday, the DILG issued the memorandum circular which newly-elected officials may use as a guide prior and during their assumption to ensure smooth transition and turn-over of barangay and SK properties.

The DILG warned newly elected barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials to assume their respective posts after the three-week transition period which allows the turn over of barangay properties and assets from outgoing village officials.

The agency said that winning candidates who fail to assume their posts may face administrative cases.

The city government also enjoined new SK officials to attend the Sangguniang Kabataan Mandatory Training on November 8-10, 2023 at Nuan Farm in nearby Bacolor town.

Section 27 of the Republic Act No. 10742 otherwise known as the “Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act of 2015," mandates all newly-elected SK Officials to attend the SK Mandatory Training Program.

Failure to attend and complete the training is a ground under the "No Assumption of Office Rule" and shall constitute disqualification of an SK official.