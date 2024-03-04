CSF gov't underscores women's mental health

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The city government here is focusing on the mental health of women as it joins the celebration of National Women's Month.

The local government scheduled at least 20 activities for the month-long celebration.

Among them are free counseling and consultation dubbed as "Your Greatest Wealth is Your Mental Health."

The activity is scheduled on March 25, 2024 from 1 PM to 7 PM at the Heroes Hall.

Maria Victoria Garcia, guidance counselor of City College of San Fernando, said women may share their concerns and seek counseling from her during the consultation.

"As a registered psychometrician, tutulong po tayo sa pag-guide sa kapwa natin kakababaihan sa kanilang mga personal concerns," she said.

Mayor Vilma Caluag said she has been advocating for mental health awareness programs as it is among the pressing concerns in the community today.

She said the mental wellness of women is often overlooked due to their busy schedule.

"Kahit ako bilang mayor, ang dami kong ginagawa at kung minsan nakakapagod pero kailangan kapag humarap ako sa mga tao, okay ako. Kapag may nagtatanong sa akin kung okay lang ako, minsan nakakaginhawa na 'yun dahil alam mong iniisip nila ang kalagayan mo," Caluag said.

She emphasized the importance for women to prioritize their psychological health.

She even encouraged them to reach out to friends and family for support whenever necessary.

"Alam natin lahat na women are strong, pero meron rin tayong kahinaan. 'Wag kayong maghesitate na humingi ng alalay sa bahay natin o sa trabaho. Mas madali kapag may katulong tayo," Caluag said.

Aside from free counseling and consultation, the city government also set other activities for women and their children.

These include livelihood training and entrepreneurial trade fairs, Buntis Party, breast cancer awareness activity, free subdermal implants, basic life support training, and art exhibition featuring Fernandina artists Dr. Tec Sanchez and Lyndree Malang.