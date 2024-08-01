CSF gov't workers urged to act vs oil spill

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The city government here on Wednesday called on its employees to help in stopping the spread of the oil from the sunken Motor Tanker Terra Nova.

The local government employees were asked to donate polyethylene terephthalate or PET bottles which will be used in the fabrication of organic booms or floaters.

PET is a type of resin and a form of polyester characterized by its strength, thermo-stability, gas barrier properties and transparency.

The City Environment and Natural Resources Office, together with the City Human Resource Management Office, will be collecting the PET bottles from city government workers.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. earlier ordered Tulong Pangkabuhayan sa Ating mga Disadvantaged/displaced or Tupad workers of the Department of Labor and Employment to make organic booms to avert the spread of the oil to Pampanga, Bulacan, Bataan and Cavite waters.

Marcos has directed Pampanga Gov. Dennis Pineda, Bataan Gov. Jose Enrique Garcia III and Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando to mobilize Tupad beneficiaries to start gathering materials from large coconut plantations in Aurora and Quezon for creating the booms.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has been tasked to assist in the fabrication of booms.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said it had delivered 1,500 coco logs and 1,500 bags of coco peats to Pampanga, Bulacan, and Bataan on July 30, 2024.

It added that PCG Auxiliary members are also preparing the laying of booms in areas that are projected to be affected by the maritime incident.

The PCG is also working with the Municipal Environment and National Resource Office-Ternate and Coast Guard Station Cavite to produce improvised booms made from used clothes.

Various groups of barbers and salon operators across Central Luzon called on their colleagues to collect cut hair from their shops to be used as organic booms.

Bulacan State University Professor Jeffrey Lobos encouraged the donation of cut hair, a natural dirt collector as these can be used as a natural and non-toxic substitute to booms.

Clipped hair, fur, wool, and fleece have been used as booms since 2001, the groups said.