CSF, groups forge disaster preparedness agreement

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The city government of San Fernando and several groups signed an agreement aimed at enhancing disaster preparedness at the community level.

The memorandum of understanding was forged between the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Asia Pacific Alliance for Disaster Management Philippines, Kilusang Lima Para sa Lahat Multipurpose Cooperative, Coalition of Guardians Communicators, DX3 Cabalen Radio Assistance Group, Inc., Emancipation of Guardians Progress International, Inc., Pampanga Delta Echelon Eagles Club, and Pampanga Medical Society.

CDRRMO Head Raymond Del Rosario said the agreement involves collaborative strategies for enhancing disaster risk reduction and management at the community level.

These include capacity-building programs, coordinated emergency response efforts, and improved communication channels.

“We are more than happy because the government alone can only do so much, so we need the cooperation of all stakeholders for a more effective response,” he said.

The partnership is expected to serve as a model for disaster risk reduction and management across other regions in the country.