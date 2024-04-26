CSF in DTI top list of competitive index

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The City Government of San Fernando is in the top list of the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index (CMCI).

The city ranked 9th in the Government Efficiency pillar of the CMCI among more than 110 component cities in the country.

San Fernando was cited for performance in various areas such as local resources, health services, business permits, social protection, peace and order, and compliance with government-mandated directives.

During the Central Luzon Creative and Competitiveness Summit at Clark Freeport on April 25, 2024, San Fernando was named as the lone Pampanga component city in the Top 10 Philippine ranking and the leading city in Central Luzon, followed by Balanga City in Bataan, which ranked 10th while the city government here ranked 12th nationwide.

The CMCI is a tool that evaluates a locality’s competitiveness, and the Government Efficiency pillar, according to the DTI, refers to the quality and reliability of government services and government support for effective and sustainable productive expansion.

As to the other four pillar rankings, San Fernando was 11th in infrastructure; 12th in economic dynamism; 16th in innovation; and 32nd in resiliency.