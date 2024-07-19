CSF lanterns to go through standards

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The city government here and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) are working together to ensure that lanterns made in this city, popularly known as the "Parul Sampernandu," are safe and compliant to Philippine National Standards.

The City Tourism and Investment Promotions Office (CTIPO), in collaboration with DTI's Bureau of Philippine Standards, organized a decorative lantern standardization program.

The program will be overseen by the city’s technical working group for the lantern industry.

The group is composed of officials from various national agencies, local lantern makers and suppliers, and local government unit personnel.

The CTIPO said the program aims to establish safer electrical and packaging practices for lanterns, in compliance with the Philippine National Standards.

The standardization program is also expected to level up the quality of the "Parul Sampernandu."

The city government and the DTI have been working on the development of the lantern industry here.