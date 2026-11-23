The local government unit of the City of San Fernando has reminded the public that it enforces smoking and vaping ban in public places.

As part of the campaign, personnel of the City Public Order and Safety Coordinating Office (CPOSCO) over the weekend installed “No Smoking” signs along McArthur Highway, particularly across the Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital in Barangay Dolores.

Under City Ordinance No. 2014-007, smoking and vaping are prohibited in all public buildings and offices, as well as public utility vehicles such as jeepneys, buses, and tricycles.

The ordinance also prohibits the sale and advertising of cigarettes, tobacco products, and electronic cigarettes within 100 meters of schools, playgrounds, facilities frequented by minors, hospitals, churches, public parks, boardwalks, and other areas commonly visited by young people.

The city government urged residents to comply with the ordinance and respect smoke-free areas to help maintain a clean, safe, and healthy environment for everyone.