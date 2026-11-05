CSF LGU to inspect pet crematoriums

The city government of San Fernando, Pampanga is eyeing the inspection of pet crematoriums operating in the city to ensure their compliance with existing regulations.

The move came after the discovery of numerous dead animals dumped in an open lot in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan recently.

The local government said the inspection aims to ensure that pet crematoriums properly handle and dispose of the remains of deceased animals in accordance with established standards.

The move also seeks to prevent similar incidents and ensure that the facilities operate responsibly and in compliance with existing rules.

The inspection of animal crematoriums was agreed during the 11th Executive Committee meeting presided by Mayor Vilma Caluag on Tuesday.

The meeting was facilitated by City Administrator and Acting City Legal Officer Kristannico Abad and City Human Resource Management Officer Gian Carlo Angeles.