CSF market plaza now with 'Paleng-QR,' elevator

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The City Market Plaza here now has a "Paleng-QR Plus" and an elevator.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) implemented the two projects respectively.

More than 700 stalls at the market plaza will benefit from the "Paleng-QR Plus."

This project of BSP is expected to boost its digitization initiatives for the payment system of the country by 50 percent or above.

"Paleng-QR Plus" serves as an option and seamless alternative digital payments or electronic payment platforms that operate cashless transactions, but consumers may still pay in cash for their purchases.

A QR Code is just one of the popular digital solutions authorized by the BSP. It also includes electronic fund transfers, electronic bill payments, and auto-debit arrangements.

This is part of BSP’s expanded supervisory powers to all financial institutions such as payment system operators, money service businesses and credit-granting businesses as mandated by Republic Act 11211, otherwise known as the New Central Bank Act of 2019.

Meanwhile, the elevator constructed in the market with the assistance of the DPWH will benefit not only able consumers, but senior citizens and persons with disabilities who go to the market for their needs.

The "Paleng-QR Plus" and elevator started operating on Monday, May 27, 2024.