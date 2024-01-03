CSF market, schools provided free internet

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Traders at the City Market Plaza, Town Center Park-Calulut and students in several schools here now have free wi-fi connections.

On Tuesday, Mayor Vilma Caluag and officials from the City Information and Communications Technology Office launched the free internet service project.

This is in line with the city government's thrust to make San Fernando a "smart city."

With the free wi-fi, vendors and shoppers may access digital and cashless payments and conduct business and transactions within the area.

The schools provided with the wi-fi are the City College of San Fernando, Pampanga High School, San Agustin Integrated School Annex, Northville High School Information and Communication Technology High School, Pulung Bulu Integrated School, Del Carmen Integrated School, Calulut Integrated School, and Lara Integrated School.

Students at Malpitic Integrated School, Panipuan High School, Alasas Elementary School, Pandaras Elementary School and Maimpis Integrated School will also benefit from the free internet service project.

The city government said the project is the initial phase of the program to provide free internet access in all public areas of the city, starting with the public schools in San Fernando.