CSF mayor admits rift with city council

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — "Ali masanting." (Not good).

This was how Mayor Vilma Caluag described the relationship between the executive and legislative departments of the city government.

“Marakal la di-disapprove, makalungkut. Makalunus la reng taga-San Fernando kasi dakal projects reng menga-disapprove,” Caluag said.

(Many projects were disapproved, it's disheartening. It’s unfortunate for the people of San Fernando because many projects were turned down.)

The mayor, however, did not specify which projects were rejected by the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

When asked if politics was involved, Caluag said that the people can see for themselves what is happening.

The mayor also expressed her support for City Administrator Nelson Lingat, who had been declared "persona non grata" by the SP.

Lingat was declared unwelcome at the city council, through Resolution No. 2024-149, following allegations of grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming during a session.

Caluag said she stands by Lingat’s decision. The mayor expressed her confidence that he knew what Lingat was doing.

“Dakal a department heads at empleyadu atsu karin [session] na mag-contradict ketang sinabi da kaya masanting ilang kutnan yu kasi aku ala ku mismu karin. Ing kapanwalan ku ing administrador tamu balu na ing gagawan na bilang malambat yang konsehal at [Chairman of Committee on Appropriations],” the mayor said.

(There were many department heads and employees present during the session who can contradict what was said, so it's better to ask them because I wasn’t there myself. My trust in our administrator comes from knowing that he understands his role, having served as a long-time councilor and chairman of the Committee on Appropriations.)

Despite the bad relationship between the executive and legislative branches, Caluag said the Office of the Mayor and department heads "remain united in their commitment to providing good governance to the people."

“We are united here because, of course, the welfare of the Fernandinos is our shared aim,” Caluag said.