CSF mayor: "Every child is a priority"

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Mayor Vilma Caluag on Wednesday reiterated that one of her administration's goals is to prioritize the well-being and provide equal opportunities for every child in the city.

During her State of the Children's Address, Caluag said several programs for child safety and youth development have been crafted since she assumed the mayoralty post in 2022.

These include the allocation of funds for the Local Council for the Protection of Children (LCPC) which had over P11.5-million budget for 2023.

LCPC is a multi-sectoral group responsible for crafting programs that ensure the development, protection, safety and participation of children.

"Naniniwala po ako, na ang pagbibigay halaga sa mga kabataan ay tulad ng pagtatanim ng punla para sa magandang kinabukasan ng mga darating pa na henerasyon," Caluag said.

She added that one of her administration's flagship programs is the amendment of admission standards at the City College of San Fernando, Pampanga by accepting applicants regardless of their academic capability.

She said the program has allowed hundreds of Fernandino youth to receive equal opportunities in fulfilling their dreams and get quality education.

"Habang ako po ang mayor, ang bawat batang Fernandino ay pantay-pantay. Ang programa ng siyudad ay para sa bawat batang Fernandino dahil lahat po sila ay kaagapay natin sa pag-unlad," Caluag said.

The mayor also disclosed the establishment of a facility that will address the mental health needs of youth which is set to open soon.

"Isa sa mga programa natin ay siguruhin ang kalugusugan ng bawat bata at hindi lang sa physical health kundi ang overall wellness nila. Isa sa mga pinaka-naooverlook dahil sa kakulangan ng impormasyon o takot ng diskriminasyon ay ang mental health kaya isa ito sa ating mga gustong tutukan," Caluag said.