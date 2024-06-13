CSF Mayor: ‘Fear hinders freedom’

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Mayor Vilma Caluag yesterday cited fear as among the obstacles preventing Filipinos from fully embracing the freedom fought for by our ancestors.

In her Independence Day message, Caluag said fear sometimes stops people from speaking up and express themselves.

“Bakit minsan hindi natin naibibigay yung demokrasya, yung freedom? Bakit? Dahil sa takot. Yung layang magsalita, yung layang ipahayag kung ano ang nasa damdamin, kung ano ang gustong ipahayag pero hindi na ipapahayag dahil sa takot,” she said.

Caluag added that freedom can be pursued in various ways, such as Dr. Jose Rizal's peaceful approach through writing.

“Ngayon, nasa modernong araw na tayo. At kahit maraming threat, maraming takot na namumutawi sa ating puso't isipan, maraming paraan para maipahayag natin ang ating pagdisgusto, para makamit natin ang demokrasya at kalayaan dito sa Pilipinas, o dito sa buong Pampanga, o dito sa ating siyudad,” she said.

The mayor added that democracy and freedom can be achieved peacefully through silent efforts.

“At hindi porket na nahimik tayo, hindi ibig sabihin hindi na tayo lumalaban. Lalaban tayo ng tahimik, nang walang binibigkas ni isang masamang salita na nanggagaling sa bibig natin. Parang ang Diyos, humahatol po ng walang sinasabi,” Caluag said.

Prior to delivering her Independence message, Caluag asked for prayers for the souls of Barangay San Pedro Cutud Chairman Mat Ryan “Gazin” Dela Cruz and his driver, Henry Aquino, who were killed in an ambushed on Tuesday (June 11).

She also led the wreath-laying ceremony at the monuments of national and local heroes at the Heroes Park in the city.