CSF mayor underscores flood-mitigation programs

City of San Fernando Mayor Vilma Caluag has convened the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) for the third quarter meeting at the Heroes Hall.

Among the topics discussed during the meeting was the weather outlook for the week.

Heavy rainfall is expected due to a low pressure area and the southwest monsoon.

Measures that need to be undertaken by the council were also brought up during the meeting.

Caluag emphasized the city’s ongoing, year-round flood mitigation programs being implemented by the CDRRMC.

She said the City Engineer’s Office (CEO) handles infrastructure and maintenance.

The mayor assured the constituents that the local government unit is serious about disaster mitigation efforts, amidst reports of irregularities in flood control projects in various parts of the country.

She also highlighted the city’s preparedness for calamities and emergencies.

Caluag noted the local government's coordination with other agencies.

City General Services Officer and Acting City Administrator Michael Quizon Jr., along with CDRRM Officer and Head Secretariat Raymond Del Rosario, led the meeting.

The council was updated on Post-Disaster Terminal Report for Tropical Cyclones Crising, Dante, and Emong; Preparedness Area, including barangay updates; Response Area by City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO); Recovery and Rehabilitation Area by the City Planning and Development Coordinator’s Office (CPDCO); and other issues.

Caluag commended the departments and private sector for their support.

She also reaffirmed the city government's commitment to strengthen measures to ensure the safety and welfare of Fernandinos.