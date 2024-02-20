CSF opens OFW help desk

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The local government here, in partnership with Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Workers’ Welfare Administration (OWWA) opened a help desk for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) and migrant workers at the back Heroes Hall here.

Mary Ann Biliwang, acting manager of the city’s Public Employment Service Office, said the help desk aims to assist Fernandino OFWs and their families in their various needs.

Among the assistance it provides include social service, welfare assistance program, educational and training assistance, and reintegration program.

Biliwang said OFWs can access the “Balik Pinas, Balik Hanapbuhay” program, OFW-Enterprise Development Loan Program and “Tuliong Puso” (Tulong Pangkabuhayan sa Pag-unlad ng Samahang OFWs) program through the help desk.

The OFW help desk is open Monday to Thursday from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM, or contact them through their hotline numbers at 0917-194-0608 and 0933-8607-806, or e-mail address at pesocsf2019@gmail.com