CSF police conduct active shooters drills in schools

The City of San Fernando (CSF) Police Station conducted active shooter drills in eight public schools on October 12 and 13 as part of “National School Safety Week."

The program is aimed to prepare students and school personnel for possible armed attacks on school grounds.

The drills, supervised by Lieutenant Colonel Pearl Joy C. Gollayan, focused on emergency reporting, evacuation, finding safe shelter and coordinating with responding authorities.

Five schools -- Pampanga High School, Alasas Elementary School, San Jose Juliana Elementary School, Dela Paz Norte Elementary School and Bulaon Elementary School -- held their respective drills on October 12.

The exercises continued on October 13 at Pandaras Integrated School, San Juan South Elementary School and Lara Integrated School.

Police officers also attended National School Safety Week opening ceremonies at five schools on October 12, joining flag-raising activities and promoting cooperation among students, school personnel, and parents.

The activities were intended to raise awareness of school safety and strengthen preparedness to protect schools during emergencies.

The police station said the drills were part of its efforts to strengthen coordination and promote public safety. |via Tristan Jingco