CSF rural health units now licensed facilities

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The five Rural Health Units (RHUs) of the City of San Fernando are now licensed primary care facilities capable of delivering clinical laboratory, diagnostic radiology, birthing, dental, and pharmacy services.

The Department of Health DOH handed two-year licenses to operate as primary care facilities to the RHUs located in barangays Dolores, Sindalan, San Nicolas, San Agustin, and Calulut.

DOH said each RHU-primary care facility will undergo a regular compliance check with the agency to ensure that standards and requirements are met.

This is to ensure the delivery of safe and quality primary care services to communities they serve.

The City Government of San Fernando was recognized by the DOH for its implementation of public health programs, receiving the “Excellence Award for Health” last December 1.

The local government unit, through its City Health Office, was cited for “outstanding performance in the achievement of universal health care goals” and a “selfless commitment in promoting and protecting people’s health."