CSF school kids undergo training as 'health workers'

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Some 50 elementary pupils from San Fernando Elementary School are undergoing training to become certified “bulilit health workers.”

The training, which started on March 10 at San Fernando Elementary Schoo,l is being conducted by the city government's Gender and Development Focal Point System.

The project is in partnership with the Philippine Medical Association, Pampanga Medical Society, Community Pediatrics of the Philippines,and San Fernando Local Council of Women.

The 10-day workshop, which is on its 10th edition, involves lectures on anthropometry, immunization, preventive measures on accidents and injuries, dental and mental health, environmental conservation, nutrition, and others.

As junior health workers, they will be able to help the school or the community in various health or medical-related matters.

The Bulilit Health Workers training program is part of the ongoing celebration of Women's Month themed “Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas: Kakayahan ng Kababaihan, Patutunayan!”