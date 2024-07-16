CSF school launches 'Isang Guro, Isang Barangay

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The City College of San Fernando on Monday, July 15 launched the “Isang Guro, Isang Barangay” project.

This is part of the city government's thrusts to provide quality education to youth across all barangays here.

Under the project, one City College of San Fernando student from the city's 35 barangays will be selected and take any of the five specializations of the college’s Education program including Elementary Education, Early Childhood Education, and the three areas of the Secondary Education (English, Mathematics, and Science).

“Isang Guro, Isang Barangay” is part of the education agenda of Mayor Vilma Caluag.

The mayor said she envisions that every barangay in the city will have at least one professional teacher by 2028.

The teachers are expected to serve the constituents and help the City College of San Fernando and the local government unit realize their vision, mission, and core values.

Qualification of aspiring teachers in the “Isang Guro, Isang Barangay” project has been incorporated in the admission process of the Education program, and those selected will get free tertiary education.

The project beneficiaries will also be eligible to qualify for various benefits, including scholarship grants, like one from partner North American University in Texas, USA.

Parents of students and barangays with the greatest number of teacher education graduates will also be recognized and awarded.