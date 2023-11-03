CSF seniors get 2nd semester pension

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Some 1,402 senior citizens in this capital city received their social pension from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The program “provides for an additional government assistance of P500 monthly allowance to augment the daily expenses and other medical needs of indigent senior citizens who are frail, sickly or with a disability; with no regular income or support from family and relatives; and without pension from private or government institutions.”

The social pension for indigent senior citizens is a program of the national government under Republic Act Number 9994 or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010.

This program is implemented by the local governments in all regions.