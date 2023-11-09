CSF students to join in governance for a week

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO- -- Some 58 students from various high schools here will have the opportunity to participate in governance and related public service affairs of the City Government of San Fernando during the observance of this year's Rotary Youth Week.

The annual Rotary Youth Week project, spearheaded by the Rotary Club of San Fernando, in cooperation with the city government and the Department of Education's City Schools Division of San Fernando, gives fourth year high school students from private and public schools, the chance to act as "officials" and counterparts of public servants at city hall for one week.

During that period, the youth officials get to sit down with their real counterparts---from mayor to department heads--- participate in government work, experience the operations and delivery of basic services in the city, as well as observe sessions of the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Taking their oath before Mayor Vilma Caluag last Monday, November 6 were Mikaela Noa Alyssa Paras of the Information and Communication Technology High School as Youth City Mayor, Sofhia Khate Carlos of San Pablo Integrated School as Youth City Vice Mayor, along with 12 Youth Sangguniang Panlungsod members.

Meanwhile, Francheska Lingat of Sta. Lucia Integrated School will serve as Youth City Administrator and act as head of the youth department and division chiefs.