CSF to enforce truck ban

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The city government here is set to enforce a truck ban along McArthur Highway starting December 4.

The City Public Order and Safety Coordinating Office said the ban will cover eight-wheeler trucks weighing more than 4,500 kilograms.

Included are those carrying cargo, gravel and sand, and heavy vehicles such as tractor, trailer and hauler.

The truck ban will take effect from 6 AM to 9 AM, and from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

It will cover the stretch of McArthur Highway from Barangay Telabastagan to Barangay San Nicolas in the city.

The measure aims to alleviate the traffic situation along the major thoroughfares as the holiday season nears.