CSF traders find permanent home at Robinsons Starmills

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Small entrepreneurs in the city found their permanent home inside the Robinsons Starmills here.

The Fernandino Micro and Small Entrepreneurs Association, Inc. (FMSEA), in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the city government on Tuesday opened “San Fernando Pasalubong Hub” located at the mall’s second floor.

The hub offers various locally sourced and produced crafts and delicacies sold at trade fairs or through a direct transaction with the enterprise.

Vice Mayor Benedict Jasper “Tiger” Lagman DTI’s Cristina Evangelista, Robinsons Starmills’ Engr. Jess Mark de Guzman, City Investment Promotion Division Chief Emy Agoncillo, FMSEA President Jel Olarte led the opening of the pasalubong hub.

Mayor Vilma Caluag assured support to local MSEs.

The mayor said that her administration implemented programs dedicated at showcasing products.

She also vowed to promote the traders to locals and visitors, and assist them in the financial and technical aspects of business.

The “San Fernando Pasalubong Hub” is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.