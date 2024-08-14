CSF vice mayor urges exec-SP meeting amid rift

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Vice Mayor Benedict Jasper "BJ" Lagman is calling for a meeting between the city’s executive and legislative branches to address the rift between the two departments.

On Monday, Mayor Vilma Caluag described the relationship between the executive and legislative departments as "not good" due to the alleged disapproval of funding for projects proposed by her office.

In a Wednesday morning interview with RW 95.1 FM, Lagman said that a harmonious relationship between the executive and legislative branches is "essential as they form the backbone of local governance."

“Kung nabanggit po ng ating mayor na hindi maganda ang relasyon, I think it’s high time na magkaroon ng executive and legislative to clear all the concerns and sentiments,” Lagman said.

The vice mayor also confirmed that the alleged rift partly stems from the deliberation of two supplemental budgets requested by the Office of the Mayor.

“Possibly malaking parte po ng hindi pagkakaunawaan is the proposed Supplemental Budget No. 1 and 2 of the city,” he said.

Lagman said that it is the duty of the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) to safeguard and ensure the proper appropriation of public funds.

“Remember, a supplemental budget is just an addendum to the annual budget. Meron po kasing concern ang Committee [of Appropriations], may hinihingi pong details sa utilization of funds for them to justify kung kailangan pa. They submitted Supplemental Budget No. 1 some time in June, so that is only half year. So kung sa annual budget na 12 months, nandun pa lang sa anim na buwan ay nanghihingi na ng additional for some programs, so doon po umikot ‘yun,” he explained.

Lagman said that the executive department cited the Data Privacy Act for not submitting documentation, but the SP clarified that the documents will only be used internally.

“Kailangan ‘yun [documentation] in aid of legislation. It is never politics, just part of the job,” he said.