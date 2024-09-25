CSF village gets solar street lights

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The southern village of Pandaras in this city recently received eight LED solar street lights from Taiwan-based firms, in partnership with a training and consultancy entity.

The solar street lights, which were installed in key areas of the barangay, were donated by Everlight Electronics and the Industrial Technology Research Institute from Taiwan.

The donation was facilitated by Earl Tongol Training and Consultancy Services, under its four-year-old project called “Advancing Circular Economy for Sustainability” or ACES.

Tongol was named outstanding Fernandino awardee and a former city government department head.

He shared that ACES aims to protect and save natural resources by utilizing innovative solutions with an environmental focus.

Mayor Vilma Balle Caluag said that environmental management and protection, as well as a gradual shift to renewable energy, is part of her administration's agenda.

She added the city government is open to partnership initiatives that will benefit residents in San Fernando's 35 villages.