CSF wins DOT 'Tres Awards'

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The City Government of San Fernando bagged the top and most coveted honors in the Department of Tourism (DOT) Central Luzon's "Tres Awards" (held at Clark Freeport on Tuesday.

DOT’s Tres (the recognition of enterprises and stakeholders) Awards recognizes the vital role played by local government units (LGUs) in shaping the tourism landscape of the region.

The awards cite LGUs in Central Luzon for economic and cultural development which have shown exemplary dedication and innovation, especially in the field of tourism.

The City of San Fernando was named grand winner for its cultural tourism program (Heritage for Progress) and Tourism and most outstanding in celebrating Tourism Month.

The world renowned Giant Lantern Festival was also named as the most outstanding festival in the region.

Senior Tourism Officer and City Tourism Office Head Ching Pangilinan was recognized as the most outstanding tourism officer of Central Luzon.

Other citations conferred to the city government are DOT Central Luzon's Kaagapay Award (grand winner in the city category), first runner up in the community-based tourism program for its calesa preservation, and second runner up in the most visited tourist destination category.

To crown it all, San Fernando was feted as the top tourism destinations in the region for the city level.