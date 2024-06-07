CSFP celebrates LGBT June Pride Month 2024

It's the month of June!

And for this month the LGBT is celebrating "June Pride Month" worldwide.

In the City of San Fernando, Mayor Vilma Caluag is in full support for the LGBT community.

Recently, the celebration for the "LGBT June Pride Month 2024" was held on June 3, 2024 at the Levi Panlilio Conference Room at the city hall.

The Calendar of Events was unveiled after the flag raising ceremony, which was immediately followed by the presscon.

In her statement, Mayor Caluag said "marami po tayong organization ng mga LGBT, talaga naman po namamayagpag sila kahit sa anumang bagay. Ako po kasi talaga, siguro ipinanganak akong LGBT! hehe! Kasi talagang love ko sila. Kahit po sa bahay namin, kumpleto. May babae, may lalake, may tomboy, at gay, kaya talagang kumpleto. Kasi ang LGBT hindi sila masyadong seryoso. Kahit makikinig ka lang na nagkukuwentuhan sila matatawa ka. Pati ako na nakikinig nawala ang problema ko, kasi palagi silang masaya. Para sa kanila palaging life must go on.

"Tsaka sila palagi ang nangunguna sa halos lahat ng bagay. Bakit di nyo pagmasdan, palagi silang masaya. Kaya nga po wala tayong karapatang manghusga dahil tulad natin, tao rin sila na may damdamin. Dapat equal lang ang pagtingin natin sa isa't isa."

The LGBT June Pride Month 2024 tagged as "Magkakaiba, Nagkakaisa! Lumalawak, Tumatatag!" will be holding a lot of activities for the whole month of June.

The culmination of the month-long celebration is the "CSFP: Search For Ambassadors Night".

The search is open to all fierce and high-spirited Fernandino LGBTQI+ members, resident of CSFP, aged 16 yrs old and above (parent's consent for 17 yrs old and below applicant/s)

Screening will be held on June 14 & 15 at 4pm at the Tiburcio Hilario Conference Room, Heroes Hall, San Juan, CSFP.

Applicants must come in their best representation and should bring original and photo copies of the barangay residence certificate, birth certificate and 2x2 photo.

For more details pls call 0915-727-3061.