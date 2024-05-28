CSFP hosts Senior Citizen's Flores De Mayo 2024

In connection with the "Pyestang Fernandino 2024" the City of San Fernando, through the auspices of City of San Fernando Mayor Vilma Caluag, held its grandest and most glamorous annual "Flores De Mayo" in May 25, 2024 at the Megaworld Capital Town.

Senior citizens from 36 baranqays with their escorts participated.

The villages included Alasas, represented by Aurora Fowler and Erasmon Lagman, Baliti represented by Anabel Pimentel and Genaro Pimentel, Bulaon, represented by Felicitas Nuguid and Eduardo Bondoc, Calulut represented by Zenaida Vergara and Renato Tubig, Del Carmen represented by Herminia Yumul and Romeo Gutierrez, Del Pilar represented by Dolores San Juan and Eduardo Galura, Del Rosario represented by Teofilia Padua and Nestor Lingat, Dela Paz Norte represented by Marciana Pamintuan and Ricardo Pineda, Dela Paz Sur represented by Victoria Razon and Fernando Nucup, Dolores represented by Fernandina Liwanag and Sering Liwanag, Juliana represented by Lilia Castelvi and Lourdines Castelvi, Lara, represented by Elvira Singian and Edilberto Singian, Lourdes represented by Estralita Manalang and Diosdado Tolentino Jr, Magliman represented by Virginia Julias and Pedro Roque, Maimpis represented by Erlinda Talucud and Mateo Abalos, Malino represented by Susana Mitra and Raul Mitra, Malpitic represented by Florita David and Danilo David, Northville 14 Calulut represented by Adelaida Versoza and Danilo Guinto, Pandaras represented by Remedios Figueroa and Cornelio Figueroa, Panipuan represented by Josie Dizon and Alejandro Gatmaitan, Pulungbulu represented by Josefina Carreon and Sonny Carreon, Quebiawan represented by Perla Mallari and Rolando Jimenez, Saguin represented by Carmen Santos and Ruben Santosa, San Agustin represented by Mely Sta.Rosa and Rufino Galang, San Felipe represented by Teresita Tayag and Amor Mallari, San Isidro represented by Josefina Tomenez and Eugenio David, San Jose represented by Merle Gonzales and Ricardo Canlas, San Juan represented by Erlinda Lacson and Ruben Aguas, San Nicolas represented by Tornesita David and Elmer Pangilinan, San Pedro represented by Lorna Canlas and Sonny Lapuz, Sindalan represented by Asuncion Mandap and Hermogenes Mandap, Ata Lucia represented by Ma. Luna Alfaro and Edwin Cabrera, Sta. Teresita represented by Iluminada Carreon and Pedro David, Sto Nino represented by Regina David and Jesus Mallari, Sto. Rosario represented by Delia Bautista and Reynato Soriano, Telabastagan represented by Soledad Buan and Juan Jimenez showed their support and participated which marked the first ever largest celebration of Flores De Mayo.

"This historic celebration of Flores De Mayo in the city of San Fernando not only honors tradition but also showcases the community's unity and devotion. This celebration not only honors our rich tradition but also strengthens our community's bond. It is a testament to our commitment to our heritage and our faith," said Caluag.

"Flores De Mayo 2024" was organized by the City Mayor's Office on Community Affairs led by the indefatigable, Mr Emer Carreon, who also provided the barongs for the escorts.

Carreon stressed that the main goal of the event is to bring joy and happiness to our beloved senior citizens. "Well, our primary goal talaga is not onley to bring happiness to our senior citizens but also to show them how important their role is to our community."

Gowns were designed by Mr. Rodel Lumbao of RML Enterprises.

All the participants were provided with gowns (of their choice), well adorned kalesa rides, food allowances, and make up.

Additional decorations, such as balloons, tulle swags, fans, flower crowns, and bouquets were also provided by the local executive office.