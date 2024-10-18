Culture, Arts festival held in Zambales

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has launched the first Culture and Arts Festival in Zambales.

The event is expected to promote local artists, empower communities through art, and foster appreciation for the diversity of cultures.

Some 36 students from various schools in the province joined the festival themed “Sigla, Saya at Sining."

The event showcases the creative minds and works of art through painting, mural making, logo making, and photography.

Republic Act 11904, otherwise known as the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act (PCIDA), mandates the promotion and development of domestic creative industries by protecting and strengthening the rights and capacities of Malikhaing Pinoy.

PCIDA inspires and empowers creative talents to pursue their passion, create meaningful work, and contribute to the growth and development of the country's creative economy.

In Nueva Ecija, the DTI said it is collaborating with local government units to increase the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Nooks in the province.

OTOP Nooks aim to showcase and create market links for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the province, in places like resorts and Shell Select Stores, among others.

OTOP Nooks in the province can be found at Lake Farm Dela Marre and Farm Ridge by Desmond Farm in Pantabangan, and Sirmata Ecofarm and Nature Park in Cuyapo.