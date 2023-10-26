Customs Clark donates seized fuel to DSWD

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Bureau of Customs (BOC) – Port of Clark donated diesel fuel to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to support the fisher folks affected by the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro.

BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio led the ceremonial turnover of 1,722 liters of diesel to DSWD headed by its Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

The fuel was seized by the Port of Clark in September 2022 and was subsequently forfeited in favor of the government for violating Section 7 of DOF-BOC-BIR Joint Circular 001-2021, prescribing the Implementing Guidelines for Field Testing under the Fuel Marking Program.

“The donation intends to assist the DSWD in providing additional support to the affected families and fisher folks in the province of Oriental Mindoro,” said Rubio.

He assured that BOC will remain steadfast in safeguarding public welfare.

Rubio said the agency will continue to work hand in hand with other government agencies by ensuring strict implementation of customs rules and regulations.