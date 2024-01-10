Customs Clark foils export attempt of P7.5-M ‘shabu’

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Bureau of Customs (BoC) – Port of Clark disclosed yesterday that it foiled a group's attempt to export P7.5-million worth of illegal drugs.

The export shipment, declared as “shaft drive model”, originated from Parañaque City and bound for New Zealand.

It was initially tagged as suspicious by X-ray Inspection Project personnel and immediately underwent K9 sniffing and physical examination, which resulted in the discovery of alleged illegal drugs.

The shipment contained three packs of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) weighing 1,104 grams which were concealed inside a shaft drive.

Chemical laboratory analysis, conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), confirmed that the substances were methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as “shabu,” a dangerous drug under R.A. No. 9165.

BoC District Collector Erastus Sandino Austria issued a warrant of seizure and detention against the subject shipment for violation of Republic Act (R.A.) No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), in relation to R.A. No. 9165.