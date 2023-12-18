Customs intercepts P88M 'smuggled' fuel in Bataan

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Bureau of Customs (BOC) reported on Sunday that it intercepted some 146,000 liters of unmarked fuel in Barangay Alas Asin, Mariveles town.

The BOC said the suspected smuggled fuel loaded in 16 lorry trucks is worth about P88 million.

Along with the unmarked fuel, the BOC also seized a P60 million motorized tanker used to transport the fuel.

Following a tip, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service at the Manila International Container Port and National Bureau of Investigation- Anti-Organized and Transnational Crime Division conducted the operation.

“Our agents went to the anchorage area upon receiving information that there were several vessels carrying alleged smuggled fuel and thereafter being transferred to lorry trucks. A significant challenge in this operation is that this happened in a private port without BOC personnel, so the intel we received is critical,” the BOC said.